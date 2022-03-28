Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 168 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.84) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.34). The stock has a market cap of £577.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

