TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TCRX stock remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Monday. 18,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

