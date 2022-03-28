TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TCRX stock remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Monday. 18,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.