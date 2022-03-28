TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

TTEC has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TTEC to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.