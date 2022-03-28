Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61), with a volume of 2738679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.80 ($0.59).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.21 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

