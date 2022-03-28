Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 22,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $905.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

