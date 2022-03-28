U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.43. 389,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,988. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

