UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €43.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($47.25) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.57 ($72.06).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.26 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €46.22 ($50.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.60. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.