UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($37.36) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

Shares of EVK remained flat at $€25.39 ($27.90) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 542,201 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

