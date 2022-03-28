UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €335.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €335.00 ($368.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €302.00 ($331.87).

LIN stock traded up €1.75 ($1.92) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €288.45 ($316.98). 882,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a one year low of €231.60 ($254.51) and a one year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €269.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €276.84.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

