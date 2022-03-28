UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

ETR:WCH traded down €1.95 ($2.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €150.45 ($165.33). The stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.28.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

