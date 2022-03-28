UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.46.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.41. 49,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$55.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

