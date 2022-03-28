UBS Group Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Sell

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.23 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

CAHPF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

