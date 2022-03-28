UBS Group Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 685 ($9.02) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

