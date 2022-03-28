UBS Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($45.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €25.92 ($28.48). 34,241 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.44. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

