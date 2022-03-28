UBS Group Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($45.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €25.92 ($28.48). 34,241 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.44. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.