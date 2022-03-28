UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $111,357.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $305,304.67 and $111,357.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

