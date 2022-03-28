Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $1.71 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00207720 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

