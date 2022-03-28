Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target Raised to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UNBLF remained flat at $$68.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

