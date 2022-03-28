Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0476 on Major Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $65,858.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.61 or 0.07104866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.71 or 0.99844419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

