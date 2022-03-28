Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Reaches $24.42 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $24.42 million and $19.78 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00012824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

