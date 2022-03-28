Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $917.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

