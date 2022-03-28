United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €37.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.15 ($46.32).

United Internet stock traded down €0.29 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €31.00 ($34.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($41.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

