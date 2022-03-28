Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Unity Software worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.