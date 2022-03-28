UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.88. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 129,050 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

