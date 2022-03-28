Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.99

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 1183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,650. Insiders have acquired 27,700 shares of company stock worth $96,367 in the last quarter.

About Urbana (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

