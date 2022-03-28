USDK Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $114.73 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.30 or 0.07091802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.67 or 0.99969703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

