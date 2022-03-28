Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

