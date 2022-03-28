Validity Achieves Market Cap of $17.95 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00008344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $303,207.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,540,991 coins and its circulating supply is 4,538,251 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

