Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,305 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Toro worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.25. 408,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,911. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.