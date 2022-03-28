Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 286,504 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.04% of FS KKR Capital worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.69. 668,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

