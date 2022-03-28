Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,953 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.35. 9,909,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

