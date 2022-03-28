Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.70. The stock had a trading volume of 768,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.91 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

