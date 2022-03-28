Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,453. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

