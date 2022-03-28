Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Sunrun worth $52,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

