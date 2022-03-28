Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.34. 2,505,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $275.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

