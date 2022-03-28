Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 287,207 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Bilibili worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,108,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

