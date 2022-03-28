Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,572 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $57,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.55.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.