Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,026,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.51% of McEwen Mining worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

MUX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.84. 1,262,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

