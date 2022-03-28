Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,918 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.66% of Two Harbors Investment worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.