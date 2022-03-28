Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

ESS traded up $3.39 on Monday, hitting $344.89. The company had a trading volume of 274,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,747. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

