Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,786. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

