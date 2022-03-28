Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.69. 1,295,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.47 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.