Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.83. 1,360,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

