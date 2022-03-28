Van ECK Associates Corp Has $53.44 Million Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521,887 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.29% of DRDGOLD worth $53,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.21. 231,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

