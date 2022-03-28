Van ECK Associates Corp Has $60.14 Million Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.23% of SilverCrest Metals worth $60,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 923,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,139. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.92.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILV. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

