Van ECK Associates Corp Has $70.02 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.50% of FMC worth $70,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,295. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

