Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 233.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.80% of Gold Royalty worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 699,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

