Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,285,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE DCUE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 264,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.72. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

