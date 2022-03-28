Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

