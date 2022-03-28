Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,902 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.29% of New Residential Investment worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 5,168,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

