Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 16,526 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.21. 2,054,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.64. The company has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

